Consolidation policy still faces opposition

THE Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu joined a national call for the government to delay or cancel the mandatory consolidation policy under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Some members converged on M.J. Cuenco Ave. corner Juan Luna Ave. Ext. in Cebu City on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, to show their support.

Piston Cebu president Greg Perez told SunStar Cebu that the policy would have a negative impact on the livelihood of operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys who solely rely on jeepneys for their source of income.

Last Dec. 15, Department of Transportation Undersecretary TJ Batan announced that jeepney units of operators and drivers who fail to comply with the mandatory consolidation policy by the Dec. 31 deadline will be considered colorum.

The franchise consolidation is set to affect 200 active members of Piston Cebu and other jeepney operators and drivers.

“With the first day of the new year, the ‘unconsolidated’ operators and drivers lose their only means of livelihood, while the commuters are condemned to higher transport expenses, longer waiting time, and even an uncomfortable ride,” Perez said in a press statement.

With the issuance of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circular 2023-051 on Dec. 14, the drivers and operators are more determined than ever to protest against the consolidation policy.

The memorandum revokes the permit to operate of PUVs that fail to file applications for consolidation by the Dec. 31 deadline.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. earlier said drivers and operators would benefit from the consolidation policy, as the maintenance of the units would not fall on their shoulders alone. They would have the help of the cooperative. He said the policy would also mean smoother operations under a single dispatch system.

Perez had warned about a transport crisis if there are no changes to the deadline and policy. He said only a few drivers and operators were on the consolidated list.

Under the PUV Modernization Program, jeepney drivers should operate under a cooperative for the approval of their provisional authority for franchise. They would have to give up their individual franchises. The minimum number of cooperative members is 10.