Constricted waterway between Subangdaku and Mahiga causes Mabolo flooding

THE waterway that connects Subangdaku and Mahiga rivers constricts the river flow during heavy rainfall, causing flooding in Sitio Magtalisay, Mabolo on Sunday evening, June 23, 2024.

Harold Alcontin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head, said in a phone interview on Monday, June 24, 2024, that the cause of the flooding was the Y section of Mahiga creek and Subangdaku river that constricts the waterway to flow toward the ocean.

Alcontin also puts the blame on the Department of Public Works and Highway’s (DPWH) sheet piling project as a probable solution to fortify rivers only to make narrow the waterway.

Alcontin said that starting from the morning of June 23, 2024 up to the morning of June 24, 2024, 55 millimeters of water were measured from the rainfall.

Alcontin said that fortunately, no families have been evacuated.

Alcontin said he is aware of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s call for coordinated meeting and he had proposed for river dredging, declogging, and temporary shelters for the residents nearby the rivers.

He said the other areas that had reported to have flooding aside from Sitio Magtalisay were the areas of the streets T. Padilla, Zulueta, Bonifacio, and Tagunol. (JPS)