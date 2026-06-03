Construction firms turn to innovation amid cost pressures

THE construction industry remains upbeat despite growing concerns over rising fuel prices and supply chain disruptions stemming from ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with industry players pointing to strong project demand and continued investments as key growth drivers.

Tristan JL Abais, president of LA Ducut Abais Innovations Inc. and organizer of CebuCon Build Expo, said that despite economic uncertainties, construction-related companies remain eager to showcase cost-saving technologies and alternative energy solutions that can help businesses and consumers navigate an increasingly challenging environment.

Nearly 100 companies from across the Philippines will gather in Cebu for the 31st CebuCon Build Expo. The four-day exhibition at SM Seaside City Cebu on June 4, 2026, comes at a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are fueling concerns over higher oil prices, which could translate into increased transportation, logistics and construction costs in the months ahead.

“We are operating in a more challenging environment, but that also pushes the industry to innovate,” Abais said. “Companies are looking for technologies that can improve efficiency, lower energy consumption and reduce long-term operating costs.”

Renewable energy

This year’s expo reflects those priorities, with exhibitors showcasing solar-powered equipment, renewable energy systems, water management technologies and digital construction solutions aimed at helping businesses manage costs while meeting sustainability goals.

As uncertainty grows in global markets, exhibitions such as CebuCon are becoming critical platforms for industry stakeholders to identify emerging trends, strengthen supply-chain networks and explore new technologies that can help cushion the impact of external shocks.

Approximately half of the exhibitors are from Metro Manila, highlighting Cebu’s growing role as a regional hub for construction, engineering and real estate investments and underscoring the continued attractiveness of the Visayas market despite economic headwinds.

Positive signal

The gathering also sends a positive signal for the broader construction industry, which remains a major contributor to economic growth.

The Philippine construction sector expanded by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2025, while approved construction projects rose by 5.3 percent to 180,341 in 2024, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Industry stakeholders said that while geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices may increase project costs, demand drivers such as infrastructure spending, tourism developments, industrial investments and urbanization continue to support construction activity, particularly in growth centers such as Cebu.

For industry participants, the expo serves not only as a marketplace but also as a strategic venue for preparing the sector for future challenges.

“The future of construction is no longer just about building more,” Abais said. “It’s about building better together.” / KOC