Construction of new gov’t center on hold

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has temporarily suspended construction on the P2.5-billion Mandaue City Government Center due to the contractor’s failure to submit necessary engineering documents.

The order, issued on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, follows repeated requests by the City Engineering Office for the project’s detailed engineering design and estimates (Dede). Ouano stated that the contractor, WT Construction, had been noncompliant despite being granted extensions.

According to City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the contractor had only submitted conceptual drawings when construction began, a practice deemed unacceptable for a project of this scale. While the contractor has since provided new documents, they are still being reviewed for technical compliance. The mayor emphasized that the temporary halt is necessary to ensure that “the budget and the safety of employees cannot be compromised.” The project is currently in its foundation phase and, as of July, was 12 percent complete. Officials stressed that the suspension will be lifted as soon as the contractor complies with the requirements.

Why is a detailed engineering design so critical for a construction project like the Mandaue City Government Center, and how could this delay affect its completion?

The purpose of a detailed engineering design

A Dede is a comprehensive set of documents that provides the precise technical specifications for a construction project. Unlike conceptual or perspective drawings, which offer a general idea of the final look, the Dede includes the exact measurements, materials, structural plans and cost breakdowns required for construction. This document serves as the official blueprint for the entire project, guiding every aspect of the build, from the foundation to the final finishes.

For a large-scale government building like the Mandaue City Government Center, a proper Dede is essential for ensuring structural integrity, accurate budgeting and adherence to safety standards. Without it, the City cannot verify that the work being done is technically sound, cost-effective, or safe.

How the delay could affect the project

The temporary work stoppage, while intended to be brief, could have several long-term implications for the P2.5-billion project.

First, even a short suspension can disrupt the construction timeline, potentially pushing back the October 2026 target completion date. Second, the delay could increase project costs, as contractors may need to remobilize equipment and crews once work resumes. Malig-on also noted that continued noncompliance could lead to complications with future government audits. The government center, which is designed to centralize city offices and national agencies, is a key project for Mandaue, so any prolonged delay could impact the city’s ability to offer more efficient services to its residents.

The Mandaue City Government Center

The Mandaue City Government Center is a P2.5-billion project planned for the site of the old Cebu International Convention Center. Its purpose is to consolidate various city and National Government offices into one location, making them more accessible to the public.

The design of the building is inspired by the Bantayan sa Hari, a heritage watchtower in Mandaue, reflecting the city’s cultural heritage. Although the project’s funding remains in place, the current work stoppage highlights the City’s commitment to ensuring the project is built correctly and transparently, despite the potential for delays. Ouano and other city officials have reiterated that the suspension is temporary and contingent on the contractor’s swift submission of the required documents. / ABC