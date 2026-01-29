Construction of new Mandaue City Government Center resumes

CONSTRUCTION work on the new Mandaue City Government Center has officially resumed, officials confirmed, with a target completion set for 2027.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the project had recently restarted, approximately two weeks ago.

“The staffage orders were lifted, actually last year, but we were caught by Christmas,” said Malig-on.

The City Government is now implementing a “catch-up plan” to make up for lost time.

“Hopefully, they will be able to recover the time they lost,” Malig-on added. “We also had a meeting just recently with the Engineering Office. Of course, it’s a new administration, and the plan was designed and laid out before. There are only minor changes in the utilization of space, how the interior will be used, nothing major to change the structure.”

The administrator emphasized that all previously missing documents for the project have now been submitted.

“All the lacking documents for the plan have been complied with,” he said.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is closely monitoring the project and has requested the implementation of a catch-up plan to ensure timely completion.

“The mayor wants it finished by the year 2027, that’s why they were asked to come up with a catch-up plan,” Malig-on said.

The massive government complex is projected to cost P2.5 billion, according to Malig-on.

Officials noted that while there are slight adjustments to interior space utilization, the project’s overall design remains unchanged.

“The changes are only minor, like expanding certain areas slightly, but nothing major,” he said.

City engineers and administrators are working to keep the project on schedule, despite the delays caused by administrative transitions and the holiday season.

The government center is expected to serve as a hub for various city services, reflecting both functional and modernized design elements.

Malig-on expressed optimism about the project moving forward smoothly under the current administration.

“With the catch-up plan and coordination with Engineering, we are confident that the construction will progress efficiently,” he said. (ABC)