Construction supplies see surge after Cebu disasters

A HARDWARE and building materials retailer in Cebu is preparing for a sharp but temporary rise in demand for basic construction supplies following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake and the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino.

Maria Cynthia Pascual, director for product development at Cebu Oversea Hardware Inc., said demand for cement, steel, roofing, tiles and finishing materials is already rising as households and developers begin repairs and rebuilding.

“The market is now experiencing an artificial surge because of the calamities,” she said.

Pascual said Cebu Home and Builders Centre, part of the Oversea Builders Group whose operations span Luzon and the Visayas, has “robust and well-stocked” logistics and inventory systems that will allow it to meet the expected spike without supply disruptions. The group operates multiple distribution hubs and warehouses supporting its Visayas network.

She noted that, unlike Typhoon Odette, which severely damaged power lines, communication networks, roads and seaports, and disrupted Cebu’s supply chain, Typhoon Tino did not cripple critical infrastructure. Ports remained operational, ensuring the continued flow of goods.

Pascual said many Cebuanos, especially those badly hit by the twin calamities, are likely to allocate their 13th-month pay and bonuses to home repairs.

“Given the inherent resilience of Cebuanos, we will bounce back quickly,” she said.

The northern part of Cebu was rocked by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30. Five weeks later, the island province was battered by typhoon Tino, which claimed over 200 lives.

Long-term demand still rising; price pressures possible

While disaster-related buying may taper within months, Pascual warned that supply chain pressures could persist.

“An increase in prices is inevitable,” she said. “But it will be driven by exchange rates and raw material availability, not by disaster-related demand.”

She said the construction outlook remains strong beyond the immediate rebuilding phase, with price movements tied largely to external factors such as the peso-dollar exchange rate and conditions in China, the source of many raw materials and finished goods.

Production constraints in China and global fuel costs could further lift prices, she added.

Tariffs stemming from US–China trade tensions also affect import costs, although Philippine rules — including ICC and PS mark requirements — prevent suppliers from dumping low-grade materials into the market.

Amid the challenges, the industry outlook remains positive, with estimates that the Philippines will require around P12.6 billion worth of finishing materials in 2026 and Cebu alone is expected to generate P480 billion in construction activity through 2028, including major infrastructure under the Department of Transportation.

Pascual said the company is coordinating with non-government organizations on aid and reconstruction efforts, including partnerships to provide prepaid construction material vouchers to affected families.

Previously, the company supported rebuilding programs with provincial governments and expects to play a major role again in current recovery efforts. / KOC