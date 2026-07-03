Construction worker dies after electrocution at worksite

A CONSTRUCTION worker died after being electrocuted at 12:02 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Sitio Cornerian, Barangay Cogon, in the town of Compostela, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Rhenell Daclan, 25, a resident of Sitio Liberty, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

The Compostela Municipal Police Station received an initial phone call from the security guard of Danao City District Hospital, informing them that a man had died after being electrocuted.

Police immediately responded to the scene and obtained statements from the victim's six fellow construction workers.

According to the witnesses, all the workers were on their lunch break and were staying in their bunk house at the construction site.

The victim reportedly picked up an extension wire that they regularly used to power their ceiling fan. He was not wearing slippers at the time.

As he stepped on a steel surface and grabbed the wire, he accidentally held an exposed portion of the electrical wire, causing him to be electrocuted.

Due to the strong electrical current, the victim lost consciousness and sustained burn injuries on his body.

When his co-workers noticed what had happened, they immediately switched off the circuit breaker and rushed him to Danao City District Hospital.

However, hospital personnel declared him dead on arrival.

The Compostela Municipal Police Station advised the victim's family to allow an autopsy to determine whether there was any foul play in the incident, but the family declined. (AYB)