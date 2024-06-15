Construction worker, e-bike driver yield over P1 million shabu in Talisay City buy-bust

A BUY-BUST resulted in the arrest of a construction worker and an e-bike driver in Purok Acacia, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The suspects were identified as a certain Efren, 32, and his accomplice, a 24-year-old e-bike rider named Jundy, both residents of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Fifteen packs of alleged shabu, totaling P1,240,000 and weighing 180 grams, were taken from them.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Police Lieutenant Valmyr Anton Tabian.

According to a police officer who requested anonymity, Efren oversees the illegal drug supply and serves as the custodian of a narcotics warehouse.

Efren reportedly receives a kilogram of shabu from a drug personality from Abuyog, Leyte every week.

His areas of distribution include barangay Tangke and neighboring barangays.

The two suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)