Construction worker falls after stealing mass collection from Compostela church

A CONSTRUCTION worker was arrested after stealing the church collection at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santiago Apostol De Compostela in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, northern Cebu around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Michael Morales Arcenal, a married construction worker from Barangay Looc, Danao City, was apprehended by the police following a brief chase.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Daryl Rondina, investigator at the Compostela Police Station, said that the suspect broke the church’s steel door.

Once inside, he went straight to the side of the altar where the mass collection box was located.

The suspect broke open the box and took coins amounting to P1,797.

He then left the church, but a church worker saw him and promptly called the police for assistance.

Responding policemen arrived immediately and captured the suspect during a brief chase.

The police recovered the stolen money.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that he went to the church just to light candles, but resorted to stealing due to financial difficulties after several months of being jobless and finding it difficult to support his wife and three young children.

He begged Monsignor Ildebrando Leyson, the parish priest, for pardon.

As of press time, the police were still waiting for Msgr. Leyson to file charges against the suspect. (GPL, TPT)