Construction worker killed in scythe attack in Barili, Cebu

A CONSTRUCTION worker died after being hacked with a scythe at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, in Barangay Budbod, Barili, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Selitona Ubas, 40, a resident in the said place.

He sustained wounds in different parts of the body, including a serious cut in the neck, after being attacked by his neighbor, Ruel Luna Curay, 40.

Investigation conducted at the Barili Police Station revealed that Ubas was riding a motorcycle together with his live-in partner on their way home from the public market when waylaid by Curay.

Nonetheless, the perpetrator turned himself in following the incident.

He also turned over the scythe that was used in the crime.

It was discovered that Curay and Ubas were having an argument before the tragedy. (DVG)