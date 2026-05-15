Construction worker nabbed in Talisay drug bust

Summary:

The Talisay City Police Station arrested 59-year-old construction worker Manuel Gabito Cabuenas in Sitio Sambag, Barangay Lagtang, at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026.

The buy-bust operation yielded 365 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱2.482 million, a .45-caliber pistol with four rounds of ammunition, and ₱12,000 in cash.

Cabuenas, tagged as a high-value individual, faces complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, while Cebu police officials commended the operation for preventing illegal drugs from reaching local communities.

A 59-YEAR-OLD construction worker tagged by police as a high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust that yielded P2.482 million worth of suspected shabu and a firearm in Talisay City, Cebu, early Friday, May 15, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as Manuel Gabito Cabuenas, also known as “Awing,” of Sitio Fatima, Barangay Lagtang. Personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Station arrested Cabuenas at 3:30 a.m. in Sitio Sambag, Barangay Lagtang.

Seized from the suspect were 10 large packs of suspected shabu weighing 365 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P2,482,000.

Also seized were P12,000 in buy-bust money and alleged drug proceeds, and a .45-caliber pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition in its magazine.

The seized drug evidence was turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis, while the firearm will undergo ballistic examination.

Cabuenas was detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention facility.

Charges readied

The suspect will face complaints for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said the seizure prevented a large volume of illegal drugs from reaching communities.

For his part, Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, commended the Talisay City police personnel for the operation, saying the police will continue their campaign against illegal drugs across Central Visayas.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and determination of our police personnel in combating illegal drugs and criminality. PRO7 will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen partnerships with the community to ensure safer and more secure neighborhoods,” Abad said. / AYB