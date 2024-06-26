Construction worker shot in Lapu-Lapu City

A CONSTRUCTION worker landed in a hospital after he was shot by an unidentified gunman while walking home.

The incident occurred in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The 22-year-old victim identified as Josae Mulde, from Bogo City in northern Cebu, sustained a gunshot wound in the back.

In an investigation conducted at the Lapulapu City Police Station 5, it was found that prior to the incident, the victim was having drinks with his fellow construction workers. (DVG, TPT)