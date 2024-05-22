Construction worker shot while sleeping in Naga

A CONSTRUCTION worker was shot by an unknown assailant while he was sleeping in his rented room in Barangay Inoburan, City of Naga, Cebu, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The victim was identified as Antonio Latorino, 52.

Police revealed that prior to the incident, Latorino was having an argument with somebody while buying food from a nearby restaurant.

The victim was rushed to the Naga City Infirmary Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The gunman fled after the incident.

The City of Naga police under station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc are currently conducting an investigation to identify the gunman. (DVG, TPT)