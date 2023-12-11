Construction worker stabbed for allegedly not paying house rent

A construction worker landed in the hospital after he was stabbed by the caretaker of the boarding house for allegedly not paying rent for three months.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Sitio Anagan, Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Vincent Tajanlangit, 38.

In an investigation conducted at the Mabolo Police Station 4, headed by station commander Major Eraño Regidor, it was found out that the suspect, whose name is withheld by the police pending an ongoing investigation, asked the victim for P7,500 in house rent.

When the victim refused, they got into an argument, during which the suspect pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Tajanlangit was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, while the suspect fled and is still being hunted by the police. (DVG, TPT)