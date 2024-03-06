Construction worker stabbed while dancing in Toledo City

A 36-YEAR-OLD construction worker got wounded after he was stabbed with an ice pick while dancing inside a disco arena around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Sitio Sibagay 2, Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

The victim, Eduardo Macapobre Cañedo, single, is a resident of Sitio Silangan of the said barangay.

His attackers, only identified as Bontol and girlfriend Angelie, are still being hunted by the police.

According to Police Master Sergeant Ramonoto Canasa, investigator of Toledo City Police Station, the victim sustained stab wounds to his stomach, neck and arm.

Canasa said the disco celebration was held in line with the barangay’s fiesta.

According to Cañedo, he was just dancing in the area when the suspects accosted him.

"Iyang sulti gitripingan siya sa mga suspek," Canasa said.

(The victim claimed that the suspects had tripped him).

Canasa said the suspects have been known in their community for being naughty. (GPL, TPT)