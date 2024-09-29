Consul Zhang calls for stronger PH-China ties

CHINESE Consul General Zhang Zhen emphasized the importance of diplomacy and communication between the Philippines and China during the consulate’s advance celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at the Marco Polo Hotel in Cebu City on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Addressing foreign and local diplomats, businessmen, and Cebu officials, Zhang highlighted the benefits of “good neighborliness” between the two nations, stressing the importance of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Zhang called for continued support of China-Philippines relations, adding that the consulate is “ready to work with friends from all walks of life to enhance people-to-people exchanges and to promote friendship between local governments.”

The PRC’s founding was declared by Mao Zedong on Oct. 1, 1949, ending the civil war between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang.

In her speech, Zhang also noted that 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines.

“Despite ups and downs, our bilateral relations have maintained a general trend of forward-moving. Our cooperation has yielded many fruits in various fields,” she said.

Despite challenges, she stated that bilateral relations have generally progressed, with cooperation yielding results in various fields.

In her more than a year and a half stay in Cebu, Zhang witnessed the similarities between the Bisaya and Chinese, whom she described as kind, open, diligent, intelligent, and peace-loving.

Zhang said that both the Chinese and Bisaya have shared millennium-old exchanges and profound historical connections.

“Many Chinese and Filipino-Chinese have been well integrated with the host society and made tremendous contributions to the local community,” she added.

China’s modernization

Zhang explained that 75 years ago, the CPC united the Chinese nation and drove the country into modernization with two major miracles: fast economic development and long-term social stability.

Zhang said Chinese modernization has benefited the world through the strong resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. With the CPC’s third plenary session of its 20th Central Committee last July, Zhang said that 300 reform tasks were formulated to advance China’s modernization, which will not only develop the country but bring more development opportunities to all countries in the world, especially neighboring countries.

The Chinese nation is the largest contributor to world economic growth and the main trading partner of nearly 200 economies in the world, according to Zhang.

“China and Asean are each other’s largest trading partners,” she said.

She also stressed that Chinese modernization promotes peace and “has never waged a war, or encroached upon a single inch of another country’s land.”

“China does not oppress or rob any other nation in any form; instead, it goes all out to help fellow developing countries,” Zhang said.

While Zhang emphasized cooperation and friendship, the Philippines and China are currently involved in a territorial dispute over the West Philippine Sea. This ongoing conflict has been a source of tension between the two nations, despite efforts to maintain diplomatic relations.

Zhang said China is a major contributor to global development and a champion of international order as it deployed the largest number of United Nations peacekeepers.

“China is ready to work with all parties to implement the global development initiative, the global security initiative, and the global civilization initiative, for an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity,” she said. / EHP