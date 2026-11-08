Consumer bad loans jump 19.6%

BAD loans among Filipino consumers climbed by 19.6 percent to P227.4 billion as of end-June 2026, even as credit card receivables expanded by 25.3 percent, highlighting emerging repayment pressures amid sustained growth in household borrowing.

In its First Semester 2026 Report on the Philippine Financial System, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said consumer non-performing loans (NPLs), including residential real estate loans, increased by P37.3 billion from a year earlier.

Credit card receivables contributed the most to the increase in consumer bad loans, while residential real estate loans accounted for the largest share of the consumer NPL portfolio.

The deterioration in loan quality came as credit card receivables grew by 25.3 percent to P263 billion, reflecting continued expansion in unsecured consumer lending.

The NPL ratio for credit card receivables stood at 5.3 percent, while residential real estate loans recorded a higher ratio of 6.2 percent.

The figures point to growing credit risks in selected household lending segments, particularly as borrowers contend with repayment obligations.

The BSP noted that asset quality pressures were more pronounced in certain unsecured consumer loan portfolios as loans extended during earlier periods of rapid credit expansion matured.

Banks’ response

Banks have responded by adopting more selective lending standards, strengthening credit assessments, closely monitoring borrowers and improving collection and recovery efforts.

Despite the increase in consumer bad loans, the central bank said risks remained concentrated in specific lending segments rather than across the entire banking system.

Total banking system NPLs rose by 10.3 percent to P585 billion as of end-June, although the overall NPL ratio remained steady at 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, banks increased their allowances for credit losses by seven percent to P541.2 billion to cushion potential defaults.

The banking system’s overall NPL coverage ratio, however, eased to 92.5 percent from 95.4 percent in 2025.

Coverage ratios for credit card receivables and other consumer loans stood at 105 percent and 126.5 percent, respectively, indicating that banks maintained provisions against potential losses in these segments.

PH banks profitable

Despite mounting consumer credit risks, Philippine banks remained profitable, with net earnings rising by 5.2 percent to P208.5 billion in the first half of 2026.

Interest income grew by 8.8 percent to P871.6 billion, supported by continued lending expansion, particularly in higher-yielding consumer credit products.

Income from credit cards alone increased by 23.5 percent to P96.1 billion, while earnings from other consumer loans surged by 67 percent to P21.8 billion.

The BSP said the banking system remained sound and resilient, supported by adequate capital, liquidity and profitability.

However, the continued expansion of consumer credit underscores the importance of prudent lending, stronger credit risk management and careful assessment of borrowers’ repayment capacity to prevent further deterioration in loan quality. / KOC