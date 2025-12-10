Consumer group opposes MCWD rate hike

A CEBU-BASED consumer group has urged the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to reconsider the implementation of the 12 percent water rate increase which took effect last Oct. 1, 2025, until it can guarantee more reliable water service amid recurring supply disruptions linked to power issues.

In a statement sent, Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) convenor Nathaniel Chua said consumers should not face higher charges while water flow remains inconsistent and pumping stations continue to shut down during outages.

“We should focus on strengthening the entire water-to-power connection. As consumers, it is reasonable for us to think that there should be noticeable improvements to water supply flow before higher price charges should be imposed,” he said.

Cera noted that Cebu residents do not receive the same support as customers in Metro Manila, where the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) provides programs such as the Enhanced Lifeline Program for low-income households. The group said Cebu should have similar assistance, particularly as supply stability remains in doubt.

The group also cited chronic operational issues at MCWD, including insufficient water supply and pumping interruptions, saying these make any increase “particularly challenging” for households.

Cera called for a long-term plan to protect water infrastructure from power disruptions and urged stronger coordination between MCWD and Visayan Electric Co. While Visayan Electric has taken steps to improve reliability, even small localized outages can halt pumping operations and cut off water to communities, it said.

Chua added that although Visayan Electric generally restores power faster in Metro Cebu, other distributors such as Cebeco and Meco may experience slower recovery, reinforcing the need for a more resilient system. Cera said any rate adjustment should only proceed once service dependability is assured for consumers across the province.

The Oct. 1 rate hike was the second adjustment consumers faced this year. In an earlier report, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said the rate hike is essential for funding long-term solutions.

The revenue, she explained, will be used for pipe rehabilitation, developing new water sources and expanding the service network to previously unserved mountain barangays such as Busay, Pulangbato, Agsungot and Guba. / KOC