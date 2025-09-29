Consumers face 12% hike in water bills beginning October 1

METROPOLITAN Cebu consumers will see higher water bills starting October 1, 2025, as the water district implemented a 12 percent increase in rates.
On September 29, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced the rate adjustment after the approval of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) of its application.
MCWD, in March 2025, implemented a water rate adjustment, including the incorporation of additional charges to the new rate. The approved provisional increase, at that period, amounts to at least 38 percent, significantly lower than MCWD's initially requested 60 percent hike in November 2022.
Starting October 2025, MCWD charges a typical residential connection with a ½-inch meter of P235.60 as the minimum charge for the first 10 cubic meters of water. This means a difference of about P25.84 in comparison to the March 2025 rate.
Consumers who use 11–20 cubic meters will be billed P26.04 per cubic meter, P30.64 per cubic meter for 21–30 cubic meters, and P75.02 per cubic meter for usage beyond 31 cubic meters.
Minimum monthly charges (first 10 cubic meters)
½” meter (typical household) – P235.60
¾” meter – P376.96
1” meter – P753.92
1 ½” meter – P1,884.80
2” meter – P4,712
3” meter – P8,481.60
4” meter – P16,963.20
6” meter – P28,272
8” meter – P45,235.20
10” meter – P65,025.60
Commodity charges (applies to all meter sizes)
11–20 cu. m. – P26.04/cu. m.
21–30 cu. m. – P30.64/cu. m.
31 cu. m. and up – P75.02/cu. M.
The March 2025 rate starts at P209.76 for the first 10 cubic meters of monthly water consumption, for meters sized ½ inch, and for consumption beyond 10 cubic meters, the rates are as follows:
11–20 cubic meters: From P16.80 to P23.18 per cubic meter
21–30 cubic meters: From P19.77 to P27.28 per cubic meter
31 cubic meters and above (commercial rate): From P48.40 to P66.79 per cubic meter.
For a typical MCWD household, an average consumption of 21 cubic meters of water a month will see its bill rise from about P470 to P527, or an increase of P56 starting October 1.
This is the first water rate adjustment in a decade. The last increase took effect in January 2015 as the MCWD deferred changes in 2020 to avoid adding costs to households during the pandemic, despite the utility being entitled to review rates every five years.
The implementation for the new rate had been targeted for July 2023 but was delayed.
On October 1, MCWD will also impose new rules, which tightens disconnection policy. From a two-month non-payment disconnection rule, the water district reduced it to a one-month.
If a consumer misses their October payment, their service is subject to disconnection by November. For a long time, MCWD allowed consumers to settle payments until December. This often led to bills that were difficult to settle.
To soften this change, the water district has revised its grace period for overdue payments by extending the previous three days and now to seven days.
Over the past 10 years, MCWD has poured P2.1 billion into expansion and rehabilitation projects and earmarked P12 billion for operational expenses.
Among the biggest undertakings was the P1.1-billion Lusaran Bulk Water Project, which started supplying 30,000 cubic meters per day in 2022 to upland and underserved barangays.
MCWD has also begun sourcing from desalination plants to secure additional supply during dry months.
Despite the hike, MCWD maintains its potable water remains relatively affordable at about P0.023 per liter -- or roughly P0.46 for a 20-liter gallon -- compared with P25 for bottled water, P13 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, and monthly bills of around P600 for mobile load and P1,200 for internet service.
As a government-owned and -controlled corporation, MCWD does not receive subsidies from either the local or national government.
Revenues from collections are reinvested to sustain and expand water services across Metro Cebu.
About 60 percent of MCWD’s consumers are residential, while the rest are commercial and industrial. Its franchise area covers Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova. (EHP)