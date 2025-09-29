Consumers face 12% hike in water bills beginning October 1

For a typical MCWD household, an average consumption of 21 cubic meters of water a month will see its bill rise from about P470 to P527, or an increase of P56 starting October 1.

This is the first water rate adjustment in a decade. The last increase took effect in January 2015 as the MCWD deferred changes in 2020 to avoid adding costs to households during the pandemic, despite the utility being entitled to review rates every five years.

The implementation for the new rate had been targeted for July 2023 but was delayed.

On October 1, MCWD will also impose new rules, which tightens disconnection policy. From a two-month non-payment disconnection rule, the water district reduced it to a one-month.

If a consumer misses their October payment, their service is subject to disconnection by November. For a long time, MCWD allowed consumers to settle payments until December. This often led to bills that were difficult to settle.

To soften this change, the water district has revised its grace period for overdue payments by extending the previous three days and now to seven days.

Over the past 10 years, MCWD has poured P2.1 billion into expansion and rehabilitation projects and earmarked P12 billion for operational expenses.

Among the biggest undertakings was the P1.1-billion Lusaran Bulk Water Project, which started supplying 30,000 cubic meters per day in 2022 to upland and underserved barangays.

MCWD has also begun sourcing from desalination plants to secure additional supply during dry months.

Despite the hike, MCWD maintains its potable water remains relatively affordable at about P0.023 per liter -- or roughly P0.46 for a 20-liter gallon -- compared with P25 for bottled water, P13 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, and monthly bills of around P600 for mobile load and P1,200 for internet service.

As a government-owned and -controlled corporation, MCWD does not receive subsidies from either the local or national government.

Revenues from collections are reinvested to sustain and expand water services across Metro Cebu.

About 60 percent of MCWD’s consumers are residential, while the rest are commercial and industrial. Its franchise area covers Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova. (EHP)