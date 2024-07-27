Contact Center confab attracts at least 600 participants

AMID the challenges both on local and global fronts, the country’s information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) remains on track toward hitting its 2028 objectives.

Mitch Locsin, chairman of the Contact Association of the Philippines (CCAP), said on Monday, July 22, 2024, that the industry may exceed its goals in 2028.

CCAP is the umbrella organization of the contact center and business process outsource sector with 154 member firms in the IT-BPM space.

“This year, we are mostly gonna hit about 1.85 million total full-time employees (FTE). So, we are going to be overachieving our goal of two million FTEs target by 2028, by hitting our stretched target of 2.5 million. We are growing faster than expected… this is US$59 billion in revenues,” said Locsin.

The contact center industry is expected to account for about 83 percent of that amount, or around $49 billion.

To sustain the industry’s robust growth, over 600 delegates composed of top executives from the contact center industry, investors, local government units, and government officials will converge in Cebu for the Contact Islands conference slated on July 24-26, 2024 at the Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu.

The conference aimed to address industry challenges, including cybersecurity, infrastructure development, worker upskilling, taxation uncertainties at national and local levels, artificial intelligence (AI), and macroeconomic conditions.

“Various challenges and opportunities are emerging that further make this year’s Contact Islands conference timelier and more interesting than ever,” said Locsin.

“The customer experience that our industry provides embodies our collective vision and concerted actions. Through the years, the Philippines, being the primary provider of excellent contact centers and outsourced business processes to the world, has served as the heart of customer experience. We have already weathered numerous storms, but we have to continuously and relentlessly face many more inevitable and unexpected challenges,” he added.

With the theme “Where Vision Meets Action: CX Philippines,” Contact Islands 2024, has tapped an outstanding lineup of speakers, visionaries and experts to further delve into the most pressing issues that are shaping the future of the sector.

The three-day event strengthens partnerships, encourages dialogue, and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, benchmarking, mentoring and networking.

According to Haidee Enriquez from the CCAP board of directors, conferences like this will strengthen the country’s position in the outsourcing sector. The Philippines has evolved from traditional outsourcing to offering specialized services in knowledge process outsourcing, including finance and accounting, healthcare, medical coding and cybersecurity.

Speakers, sessions

Frederick Go, special assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs is the keynote speaker for Day 1. Discussions during the day will include global economy and geopolitical trend assessments, as well as the latest on AI-driven customer experience.

Enriquez said the industry wants to get updates on the Create More Bill, infrastructure development to support countryside expansion, upskilling of jobs to include cybersecurity skills and other macro-economic issues.

The conference also highlights simultaneous breakout and workshop sessions for human resources, small and medium-sized BPOs, marketing, operations, business continuity planning and security on Day 2.

Among the key issues to be tackled are the Philippines Skills Framework, Al talent development, smart financing for business expansion, business continuity, content creation, cybersecurity, data privacy, digital marketing and changes in the workplace.

Day 3 will focus on best practices and strategies for privacy and data protection, sectoral marketing, and customer experience management.

Based on data from global research company Everest Group, the contact center and IT-BPM sector posted $29.5 billion in revenue in 2023, equivalent to almost 83 percent of the $35.5 billion revenue of the entire IT-BPM industry.

The industry employed 1.51 million FTEs, accounting for 89 percent of the 1.70 million FTEs of the whole IT industry. (KOC)