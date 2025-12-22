ContactPoint 360 Philippines celebrates growth, resilience at Hollywood-themed year-end event

Additional recognitions were presented through the Change Maker Award, On It Award, and CEO Above and Beyond Award, acknowledging employees who demonstrated leadership, initiative, and exceptional performance. Among the CEO Above and Beyond Award recipients were Operations Managers Petula Gandionco and Re Allan Magpantay, Operations Director Gizel Galado, Team Leaders Elvie Elospa, Fretzie Paraiso, Christian Lloyd Catubig and Angel Fermin Guarin and Team Manager Bernard Cervantes Jr.

Change Maker Awardees included Recruitment Supervisor Charamy Daniel Roxas, Engagement Coordinator Jahil Murillo, HR Director Janet Borgonia, Operations Directors Marc Dominic Arante and Faye Karen Mutia, Team Managers Karen Glova and Leny Mendoza, and Operations Manager Norwin “Maze” Seno. On It Award recipients represented key support and operations units, including IT Manager Cris Roco Orat and Head of Finance Ely Chio.

The program also featured the “Pasko sa Pinas” Music Video Contest, recognizing Team OD Gizel, Team OD MarC and Team OD Faye for creative entries. The evening concluded with raffle prizes ranging from household appliances to travel packages to Bohol, Boracay, and Vietnam.

Alfie Torres ContactPoint 360 Vice President & Country Head Philippines underscored growth and expansion plans. Torres shared, “We started five years ago with only 50 agents, and now we are up to 2,298 and counting,” said Alfie, a company executive. “We are launching our third site in the first quarter of next year, and for 2026, there are more locations planned within the Philippines.”

Ramesh Kumar noted the challenges faced during the year. “This year has been very difficult. You braved earthquakes and storms, yet we grew from 800 to 900 people to now over 2,000,” he said. “Everywhere I go, people ask how Cebu does it so well every single day.”

The celebration highlighted ContactPoint 360 Philippines’ focus on teamwork, resilience and employee engagement as the company prepares for further expansion in the coming year.