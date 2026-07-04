ContactPoint360 opens doors to expanded recruitment hub, closes Pride Month with twin celebration in Cebu

Also present was Cebu City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, whose attendance is a sign of the local government’s ongoing ties with the BPO sector, one of the biggest sources of jobs in the city.

The bigger recruitment hub is meant to give the company more room and better tools to bring in new talent as its Cebu operations continue to expand. The expansion is not limited to the recruitment hub. ContactPoint360 now operates across three sites in Cebu, with a presence on the 10th and 11th floors of Skyrise 4B in IT Park, the 6th floor of Skyrise Alpha, and the 10th and 12th floors of Skyrise Beta in Cebu Business Park. With the added space, the recruitment hub can now accommodate up to 150 applicants at a time, a marked increase from its previous capacity. The recruitment hub is open for walk-in applicants from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., giving jobseekers in Cebu a wider window to drop by and apply.

Once the afternoon program wrapped up, the celebration rolled straight into the evening with the third staging of ContactPoint360’s Drag Extravaganza. The show has grown into one of the company’s most anticipated annual traditions, put together as part of its Pride Month lineup.

The night event capped off a string of Pride activities the company held throughout June. Earlier in the month, ContactPoint360 lit up its building in rainbow colors to mark the start of Pride Month, a gesture that stood out along the skyline and signaled the company’s support for its LGBTQIA+ employees.

The celebrations did not stop there. The following day, on June 27, members of the ContactPoint360 team joined Cebu City’s Pride Parade, marching alongside other companies and organizations to show their support for the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Putting the recruitment hub relaunch and the drag show on the same day was no accident. For ContactPoint360, the back to back events were a way of showing that expanding the business and standing behind its people are not separate efforts, they happen together.

The two events gave the company a strong close to June, one that combined a business milestone with a celebration of its workplace culture heading into the second half of the year.