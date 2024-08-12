Contamination feared in waters along SRP

TO ENSURE public safety, the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has conducted a sampling test of the water status in three areas of the South Road Properties (SRP).

The DVMF, along with members of the Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative and personnel from Bantay Dagat, collected the water samples on Monday, August 5, 2024 to check on the presence of fecal coliform and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The samples have been submitted to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for analysis and results will be out within this week, said DVMF head Alice Utlang.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) earlier reported the state of the water in the downstream areas of all seven rivers in Cebu City to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

According to CCENRO, the areas have “high fecal coliform content” that discharges toward the sea.

In its report, CCENRO said analysis of the quality of water showed that the downstream section had the most concerning parameter breach of up to 13,000,000 most probable number (MPN) per 100 milliliter (mL), which is significantly more than the 400 MPN per 100 mL limit.

The report, dated July 16, was endorsed to the City Council by CCENRO officer-in-charge Reymarr Hijara during the City Council session last Aug. 7.

On the part of the DVMF, the new samples from the SRP were taken to confirm the findings of CCENRO.

“We conducted the tests because the water may not be safe anymore and that would include seafood that might be eaten by our fishermen,” Utlang said in Cebuano.

Fecal coliform is a group of bacteria that is passed through the fecal excrement of humans, livestock, and wildlife.

Meanwhile, E. coli is bacteria that is commonly found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms. Most E. coli strains are harmless, but some can cause serious food poisoning.

Polluted rivers

The seven rivers in Cebu City are the following: Bulacao, Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Estero de Parian, Lahug, Mahiga, and Butuanon.

MPN is a statistical estimate of the number of coliform-group organisms per unit volume of sample water.

The CCENRO report said the water contamination may be a sign that, despite Cebu’s rapid urbanization and high rate of development, the city is not environmentally-attuned or responsive and sensitive to its surroundings, endangering not just the city’s ecological balance and health but also the quality of the water supply.

The report further said settlers living along the three meters easement largely contribute to the high levels of fecal coliform in the waterways as a significant number of these occupants directly release human waste into the water due to the lack of septic tanks.

A resolution filed by City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa prompted the submission of the CCENRO report.

Abellanosa asked the Department of General Services and CCENRO to work with the Department of Engineering and Public Works to identify and monitor the rivers that fall under the jurisdiction of Cebu City.

Abellanosa’s mission wants to determine which of the seven rivers in the city would need urgent cleaning and desilting. / CDF