Contestant who failed to identify Malacañang draws backlash online

A contestant on “It’s Showtime” drew criticism online after failing to identify Malacañang Palace during a segment of “LaroLaro Pick.”

During the game, contestants were asked to identify images. Despite being given the clue that it is where the president resides, the contestant answered, “Municipyo.”

When given another hint — “Mala… Mala…” — the contestant responded, “Malabon.”

The moment quickly went viral, prompting mixed reactions from netizens.

“DepEd/CHED, this is proof that there is really an education crisis,” one user wrote.

Others argued that learning still depends on the student, although some questioned current teaching methods.

Some netizens compared the situation to previous generations, saying students learned more even before the K-12 system.

Others criticized what they described as overly lenient policies in schools, including restrictions on failing students or calling them out.

The term “8080,” used by some commenters, is slang for “bobo.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the issue goes beyond the education system, citing the roles of teachers, parents and students, as well as the effects of “brain rot,” or excessive time spent online leading to reduced attention and comprehension. / TRC S