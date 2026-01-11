Contis spends Christmas in Cebu with blended family

BEFORE the end of 2025, actor Paolo Contis visited Cebu to spend Christmas with his two children with Lian Paz, Xonia and Xalene.

Contis later returned to Manila before the New Year to be with his mother.

He shared photos on social media with the caption, “A very well-spent holiday, kasama ang aking pamilya sa Manila at sa Cebu. Mahal ko kayong lahat.”

In a text message to Pep Troika, Contis said he considers Lian and her husband John Cabahug part of his family because they share the responsibility of raising their children.

“You can call it modern or a blended family. What matters is that the center of our relationship is our love for the kids,” Contis said.

Cabahug is the current husband of Contis’ former wife Lian Paz. Contis also expressed hope that he would be able to reunite with his daughter Summer, whom he shares with LJ Reyes and who is now based in the United States. / TRC S