Contract issue stalls bus terminal upgrades

UPGRADES at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) remain on hold as the Cebu Provincial Government continues negotiations with a private mall over its property agreement.

Terminal Administrator Ahmed Cuizon said in an interview on Thursday, May 21, 2026, that the lack of a new contract prevents the construction of permanent facilities on the private property. The previous agreement was “co-terminous” with the past administration.

Because of this, the terminal continues to rely on temporary measures such as rented portable toilets and a standby generator to serve daily commuters.

Under standard procedure, the Provincial Government must first secure a new agreement before making any structural improvements on the site.

The Economic Enterprise Council, led by Paulo Uy, is handling the talks with the private partner. Once finalized, the contract will be submitted to the Provincial Board for approval.

“There’s no problem really,” Cuizon said, clarifying that the talks are non-adversarial.

“It’s an ongoing process between two entities and it’s a normal procedure every time there is an agreement that the Province of Cebu wants to enter with the private sector.”

Cebu Province operates both the CNBT and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT). The CSBT operates on a Province-owned property.

Operational workarounds

Cuizon said the lack of a renewed agreement limits development at the terminal, forcing the administration to implement daily workarounds to address passenger needs.

“As of now without the usufruct, we cannot build anything in the property,” he said.

The Provincial Government currently spends P5,000 daily to rent two portable toilets to provide free sanitation facilities for passengers.

During peak travel seasons such as Holy Week and Christmas, the Province also shoulders the cost of existing commercial restrooms on-site to allow the public to use them free of charge.

Low electrical voltage is another issue affecting terminal operations.

Without a signed property contract, the Province cannot request Visayan Electric Company to install a transformer or upgrade the electrical load.

As a result, a backup generator is kept on standby to ensure stable power and prevent disruptions.

“There are times even that the voltage is so low we have to use [a] generator. That’s why we have [a] generator there on standby,” Cuizon said.

Stalled tourism facilities

The open-air setup of the terminal often causes discomfort to passengers, especially during hot weather.

To address this, the Provincial Government has partnered with the Provincial Tourism Office to plan a dedicated tourist lounge for travelers heading to northern destinations such as Malapascua.

“The governor has always emphasized that we should always uphold comfort and convenience to passengers including tourists,” Cuizon said.

On the planned restroom upgrades, he added that “ang gusto gyud ni Gov naa gyuy i-build nga structure mas comfortable.”

However, construction remains on hold until property clearances are secured.

Cuizon said the ongoing negotiations are part of a normal process for public-private arrangements.

The Provincial Government aims to complete the legal requirements soon so it can proceed with improvements aligned with the governor’s directive for better commuter and tourist convenience. / CDF