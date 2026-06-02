Contractor change sought for ‘delayed’ drainage project

AMID growing public frustration over delays in the drainage project on George Tampus Road in Sitio Tanke, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, local officials are seeking the possible replacement of the contractor.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan told reporters Friday, May 29, 2026, that her husband, Lone District Rep. Junard Chan, will ask the Department of Public Works and Highways to change the contractor.

The issue gained attention on social media after residents and motorists complained about the drainage project in the interior areas of Basak, where limited road access has caused inconvenience ahead of the school year and the rainy season.

Residents urged officials to expedite the project. The construction began on June 25, 2025.

The mayor said the Cebu City Government has provided support to help speed up the completion of the road works.

The project has encountered several challenges, including the relocation of electric posts and concerns over a chapel within the road alignment.

Recent inspection

The mayor said the delays have become a concern not only for residents but also for local officials, who are taking steps to finish the project.

Congressman Chan recently inspected the area and recommended that the City Engineering Office consider terminating the contractor’s contract if they fail to meet government requirements.

He expressed frustration with the contractor over the delayed project improvements.

Updates shown in a live Facebook broadcast indicated that the relocation of utility poles remains a challenge because these cannot be transferred from their current positions with ease.

Chan said contractors have opted to work around the poles, which he cited as one factor causing delays in the project.

He said he has sought assistance from Mactan Electric Company to relocate the electric posts.

Chan said homeowners in the project area have agreed to give way to the road widening project, allowing both sides of the roadside to be cleared and expanded to 10 meters. / DPC