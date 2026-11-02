Contractor clarifies status of suspended tech initiative

CONTRACTOR Lancaster Technology and Development Corp. (LTDC) is ready to resume work on the P947.83-million Smart Hub project of Cebu Normal University (CNU) once authorized by the institution, saying its learning management system (LMS) is already fully functional and in use.

LTDC, which identified itself as the system integrator of the project, issued a statement on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in response to reports regarding the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA).

“In light of recent reports on COA’s audit findings concerning CNU, LTDC wishes to assure the public that the learning management system is now fully functional and being used by the institution. To strengthen end-user proficiency, LTDC conducted deployment training for CNU faculty in November 2025,” LTDC said.

Audit observations

State auditors did not identify the contractor by name in Part 2 of the 2025 COA report, which detailed observations and recommendations on the project. However, the recent statement from LTDC identified the company as the system integrator responsible for the initiative.

An LMS is a software platform used to create, organize and deliver educational courses while tracking the learning activities and progress of students.

SunStar Cebu reported on Oct. 19 that COA flagged the P262.75-million payment of CNU for the LMS. Auditors noted that an inspection certificate dated May 15, 2025, showed the four modules were only partially delivered and could only be tested after system analysis and project completion.

Project components

The P947.83-million Centralized Student Smart Hub project of CNU included a P307.23-million LMS, a P204.455-million Human Virtual AI component, P28.25 million for 1,000 iPads and P22.05 million for 280 MacBook Air M2 laptops. The LMS had an approved budget of P35.76 million, while the Human Virtual AI component had an approved budget of P15 million. CNU had paid P262.75 million for the LMS, while 34 interactive display boards were priced at P470,000 each.

Auditors also questioned the full payment, noting that the contract did not specify terms for progress payments.

SunStar Cebu messaged the communications director of LTDC on Monday, Nov. 2, with further questions. The representative said the company will provide additional details on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Earthquake suspension

LTDC said the Smart Hub project was suspended following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off Bogo City on Sept. 30, 2025.

“Following the quake, the Academic Center for Arts and Sciences (ACAS), one of the buildings covered by the Smart Hub project, tilted toward an adjacent structure,” LTDC said. “In October 2025, city officials recommended that the affected buildings remain unoccupied until declared safe.”

The CNU Board of Regents granted the contractor a 120-day extension on Oct. 21, 2025, after work was suspended pending clearance from the Office of the Building Official (OBO).

LTDC said it was coordinating with CNU and the Cebu Provincial Government to establish an annex building on available idle land to address classroom shortages caused by the earthquake.

“Upon reaching an agreement, the space would help address classroom shortage caused by the earthquake while ensuring students are provided with modern, technology-equipped learning spaces under the Smart Hub project scope,” LTDC said.

Pending equipment payments

LTDC maintained that the iPads and MacBooks under the project had already been delivered to and accepted by the university, although payment remained pending.

“The iPads and MacBooks have been delivered to and accepted by CNU, with payment still pending. The iPads await payment and distribution while the project remains suspended following the earthquake,” the contractor said.

COA reported that 1,000 iPads worth P28.25 million had remained in storage at the Tandang Sora Hall of CNU since May 14, 2025. The devices were still undistributed when auditors inspected them in March 2026.

Auditors noted that the one-year warranty period for the iPads was already running from the date of delivery. Out of the 280 MacBooks delivered, 141 had no property acknowledgment receipts.

LTDC said it is ready to provide technical support once the university formally authorizes the resumption of the project.

The COA audit report placed the completion of the Smart Hub project at 34.29 percent as of Feb. 24, 2026, against its target completion date of Sept. 29, 2025. The project covers smart classrooms, e-laboratories, an e-library, the LMS, network components, tablets and laptops. / CDF