Contractor commits to complete project

CEBU City’s recent move to impose a strict, written deadline and 24-hour work schedule on a delayed road project underscores a broader shift toward greater government accountability and heightened public oversight of key infrastructure works.

The actions taken against the contractor, Kimwa Construction and Development Corp., aim to resolve immediate traffic and safety issues while setting a precedent for managing future public-private construction projects.

What happened

Following mounting public complaints and a direct ultimatum from Mayor Nestor Archival, Kimwa Construction submitted a formal letter of undertaking on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The letter commits the company to complete the main Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) portion of the P101-million Maracas–Nivel Road project in Barangay Lahug by Oct. 30.

The contractor’s pledge was secured under the threat of a cease and desist order, a P500,000 initial penalty and a substantial daily fine thereafter. To ensure compliance, the Traffic Management Coordination Board issued a resolution mandating that Kimwa must work on a 24-hour schedule until the deadline, citing city ordinances on traffic management.

This resolution also authorized the Cebu City Transportation Office to verify safety compliance, train the contractor’s flagmen and prepare for legal action in the event of non-compliance.

The entire Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project, which began in June 2025, is scheduled for final completion in January 2026.

Why it matters

The confrontation over the Nivel Hills project is not merely a dispute over a road delay; it is a decisive move by the City Government to address the systemic issue of contractor accountability and the resulting erosion of public trust. Prolonged construction, often linked to DPWH-contracted works across the country, creates severe traffic congestion, economic disruption and public safety hazards.

By forcing a written, public commitment and imposing a 24-hour work mandate, the City is signaling an end to tolerance for open-ended or delayed projects. This strategy immediately addresses the inconvenience to commuters while establishing a high-stakes mechanism for enforcement that involves both the mayor’s office and the local traffic management body.

Furthermore, the mayor’s directive to install clear signage displaying project details and deadlines introduces a critical layer of public transparency, allowing residents to become direct monitors of project progress. This move transforms the accountability process from an internal bureaucratic matter into a shared public effort.

The bigger picture

The problems surrounding the Nivel Hills project reflect a national pattern of infrastructure delays frequently flagged by the Commission on Audit against the DPWH.

These delays are often attributed to insufficient planning, right-of-way issues and slow performance by contractors. The Cebu City Government’s response demanding a direct undertaking and imposing local traffic regulations for enforcement, is an innovative workaround to a traditional governance challenge where local government units often lack direct authority over national projects.

Archival’s administration has consistently focused on holding contractors liable for delays, including proposing that companies pledge to pay penalties directly to the city before excavation permits are issued. This case is a practical application of that aggressive stance.

By leveraging the threat of severe, immediate penalties, the City is asserting its right to mitigate public inconvenience, effectively attempting to regain leverage in the execution of national infrastructure projects within its jurisdiction.

What to watch

The immediate watch point is the contractor’s execution of the 24-hour work schedule and their ability to meet the Oct. 30 PCCP completion deadline. The success of this forced deadline will serve as a crucial test of the City’s ability to enforce its stricter accountability measures.

Looking ahead, observers should monitor whether the mayor’s office applies this aggressive template binding undertakings, 24-hour work mandates and public transparency signage to other delayed or upcoming DPWH projects across Cebu City.

If successful, this incident could institutionalize a new, stricter standard for local government oversight of all public works, transforming a project specific ultimatum into a permanent policy on infrastructure delivery.