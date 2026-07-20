Contractor deploys more backhoes as Basak drainage work continues

ADDITIONAL heavy equipment has been deployed to the drainage project along Jorge Tampus Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, as work continues following complaints over traffic congestion and slow progress.

Lapu-Lapu Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said in a recorded video on Sunday, July 19, 2026, that project contractor GT Construction had assigned two backhoes to the site.

According to Chan, one unit is being used to break concrete while the other is excavating for the installation of the drainage system.

The deployment came after Chan called on the contractor and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th District Engineering Office to speed up the project, which has drawn criticism from motorists and residents because of limited road access, especially during the rainy season and the opening of classes.

Chan earlier gave the contractor a one-week deadline to begin installing box culverts, warning that he would seek the cancellation of its contract if work did not move forward.

Chan said the contractor had committed to installing 18 box culverts each week.

Information on the project’s total cost, target completion date, drainage length, overall progress and the reason construction has remained ongoing since June 25, 2025, was not immediately available as of press time.

DPWH 6th District Engineering Office District Engineer Gumer Castillo and agency engineers inspected the site to verify the elevation of the drainage line before the box culverts were installed.

The inspection was conducted to ensure the drainage system meets the required elevation before installation proceeds.

Chan also said the City’s clearing team, in coordination with the City Project Development and Monitoring Office, will remove structures encroaching on the 10-meter right-of-way along Jorge Tampus Road to make way for the planned road widening.

The affected structures belong to property owners who have agreed to give way for the project, which will widen the road corridor from five meters to 10 meters.

The DPWH has not announced a revised completion date for the drainage project.

It also has not publicly explained the cause of the delays that prompted complaints from road users and Chan’s call for faster construction. / DPC