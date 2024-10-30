Contractor: DEPW specs fully followed

THE contractor of the newly rehabilitated rubberized track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) claimed that all specifications set by City Hall were followed to the letter.

Cebu City councilors attending an executive session on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, questioned the quality of work done by SBD Builders at the CCSC track oval.

Shaun Doherty, representing SBD Builders, told councilors that the materials used in the track’s installation met specifications set by the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW).

After the project award in January, Doherty submitted his methodology, including rubber installation and canal refurbishing, which DEPW approved. He said that in previous projects in Luzon, no issues occurred, as motor vehicles were prohibited on the track.

Doherty informed councilors that the city engineer specified the cost for the rubber material must be at P2,500 per square meter, compared to current market prices of P4,500 to P5,000.

However, he assured that the CCSC track materials are of higher quality and meet industry standards.

Rubber materials were sourced from China, Taiwan and Thailand, with installation supervised by Manila Rubber experts, he said.

The asphalt layer measures approximately eight millimeters, while the rubber averages 10 millimeters thick.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young, who was responsible for the construction of CCSC in 1994, questioned the specifications for the installation, expressing concerns about the basis for the contractor’s methods.

Councilor Nestor Archival shared similar concerns, noting that city engineering lacks experience with rubber track installation.

Doherty stated that the specifications were developed by city engineering with consultant support.

After Sinulog

Young suggested deferring repairs until after the Sinulog Festival in January 2025 to accommodate potential wear and tear from festivities.

Doherty explained that once repairs are completed, any future damage would not be covered by the contractor’s warranty. He advised restricting the track to sports activities only to prevent further issues.

Regarding missing line markings, Doherty clarified that marking was not included in their contract, which covered only the rehabilitation of the rubber oval.

Several records from the 2024 Palaro Track and Field events were nullified due to discrepancies in the track’s 400-meter length.

Personal funds

In the same executive session, Doherty told councilors that he had already spent at least P3.8 million out of pocket to finish the repairs.

He said his insurance claim to cover the repair expenses was denied after the investigation concluded that the damages at the track oval occurred due to negligence.

The insurance claim was supposed to amount to over P50 million, said Doherty. The P3.8 million for repairs was based on the damage assessment collected by the contractor.

Doherty added that repairs were supposed to start a few weeks ago, following the initial arrival of the rubber materials. However, due to weather disturbances and a lack of manpower, the repairs were moved to November.

He assured that no patchwork or band-aid solutions would be used in the repairs of the track oval, as the rubber in the front portion of the track oval will be removed and replaced with new rubber.

The rear portion of the track oval has little to no damage, which does not require repairs, Doherty said.

The repairs will take around two to four weeks, depending on the weather.

Doherty said that the City Government has already paid them about 60 percent, or P29 million, of the total P52 million contract cost.

“Gitrabaho namo pirmiro ang project una mi naka-bill og 60 percent, based sa among work accomplished at that time which is 60-something percent, gipa-bill rami nila og 60,” Doherty said.

He added that the contractor has not received their Certificate of Completion despite the project’s earlier turnover to the City Government prior to the 2024 Palaro.

The damage was first discovered a few days before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, which was a few weeks after the turnover.

Further damage was already noticeable during the Palaro games and at the closing ceremonies of Palaro, prompting then acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to hold further payments to SBD.

Damage to the track worsened after the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo as Doherty claims there was mishandling in the use of the track oval.

Doherty alleged that there was negligence in the setup of the stages used in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Palaro.

Mayor Garcia ordered the contractor to make repairs to the track oval before full payment could

be released.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Garcia reiterated that payment to the contractor is still on hold unless repairs

are completed. /EHP