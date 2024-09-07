Contractor faces fine, demolition order for blocking creek

A WORK stoppage order was issued on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, against a contractor in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, for illegally constructing a concrete fence that obstructed a nearby waterway.

Florante Catalan, head of the Office of the Building Official (OBO), issued a Notice of Illegal Construction and Work Stoppage Order against Aznar Basque Properties Inc., which is set to construct a condominium building in the area.

The illegal construction violated the National Building Code and resulted in the blockage of Mahiga Creek. This obstruction caused water accumulation, leading to flooding in nearby areas and increasing the risk of dengue infection among residents.

The contractor also failed to obtain a fencing permit.

“Ang balaud ana kay dapat dili gyud siya ma-block, dili gyud siya mababagan, dapat continuous gyud ang flow,” Catalan said in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO). “Pero atu usab na i-check kung kana nga klase sa creek kay man-made ba, anaa na ba na daan diha ug naa gyud sa titulo nga creek gyud siya,” he added.

Catalan emphasized the importance of maintaining a continuous flow in waterways, as stated in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO). He also noted that the creek’s origin and existence should be verified through a relocation survey.

Catalan together with Hipodromo Barangay Captain Ruperto Bacolod conducted an ocular inspection at the construction site on Friday.

The OBO ordered the contractor to demolish the concrete fence and pay a fine of P10,000.

The owner of the lot where the concrete fence was located was urged to submit to OBO a copy of the relocation survey that will verify there was a creek at the area.

On the other hand, Bacolod told Cebu City PIO that the stagnant water due to the blockage might be a factor on the steady rise of dengue infection in the barangay.

He said that there were already 12 dengue cases reported coming from the barangay.

“Alarming kaayo nganu kay anhing dapita, diha sa likod gyud (sa concrete fence) naay nagka-dengue,” Bacolod said.

He added that the barangay has initiated misting to curb the spread of the disease, however the location of the concrete has made their efforts more challenging.

“Daghan kaayo og lamok, unya dili man mi kasulod diring dapita kay dili man mi pasudlon,” he added.

With the rising dengue cases in Cebu City, the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has recommended the declaration of a public health emergency in response.

As of Sept. 6, the department recorded eight fatalities from the 597 confirmed dengue cases this year, marking a significant surge compared to the 27 cases reported throughout 2023, during which no deaths were recorded. / EHP