Contractor in Negros Oriental shot

AN ENGINEER who was also a contractor was shot by an unidentified assailant along the National Highway in Sitio Omanod, Barangay San Francisco, Santa Catalina town, Negros Oriental, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The victim was identified by his family as Engr. Angelito Mendoza, 58, a resident of Barangay Manalongon, Santa Catalina.

Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said that based on the initial investigation conducted by the Santa Catalina Municipal Police Station, they have yet to determine how many assailants were involved in the crime.

However, according to the victim’s relatives, before the incident, he was with a friend having coffee in Barangay Manalongon. After having coffee, he rode his motorcycle and went to Sitio Omanod, Barangay San Francisco, to check his quarry site.

When he arrived at the area, the victim was suddenly shot three times, hitting him in the back, which caused him to fall along with the motorcycle he was riding.

The assailant quickly fled on a motorcycle toward an unknown direction, while the victim was rushed to the hospital.

The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office immediately launched a manhunt operation to catch the shooter.

Members of the Scene of the Crime Operation recovered one .45 caliber shell casing at the crime scene, which will undergo ballistic examination at the PNP Forensic Unit.

Polinar said their investigation is still ongoing, and while they cannot yet disclose the motive, he confirmed that they already have a lead. (AYB)