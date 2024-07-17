Contractor points to consultant over oval mess

THE track oval contractor, who is facing criticism for the discrepancies in the line markings, has attributed the issue to the Palarong Pambansa consultant overseeing the line marking process.

Shaun Doherty of the SBD builders, in an interview on July 17, 2024, reiterated that the marking of lines was not part of their scope of work, and it was done by a third party. The technical consultant of the Palaro for athletics was the one who gave the recommendation and hired the third party, according to Doherty.

“Dili na gani na part sa amo scope, but we paid for it. Kami ang nigasto ana kay ni kuan man si acting mayor (Raymond Alvin Garcia) nga nihangyo nga ‘ayaw lang ko pako-uwawi ninyo ani, tiwason na lang nato ning kinahanglang tiwason kay importante kaayo ni sa syudad,’” Doherty said.

Doherty said he only communicated with the third party, Rhys Nestor dela Peña, who did the line markings at the CCSC track oval, over the phone. He did not personally meet dela Peña.

He added that dela Peña was qualified and had already provided line marking services both domestically and internationally, using the World Athletics Manual, which defines the standards of track ovals, including line marking.

“How is that possible when the person who did the line marking was recommended by them and the line marking was not part of my scope, let me be very clear about that. And the person who recommended the line marker was no other than the consultant of Palarong Pambansa,” Doherty said.

He stressed that marking the line was already under the Palaro organizers’ job as they are more knowledgeable of the specifications needed for the athletic games and events.

The national technical consultant of the Palarong Pambansa for athletics was Jeanette Obiena, a member of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Doherty said he paid P300,000 for the service of the individual who did the line marking, which was already out of his pocket as it was not part of their scope and for the Palaro to proceed.

Doherty made a challenge to measure the track oval in Carcar City, which was installed by a Malaysian-based contractor as it was the same line marking reference used in CCSC.

He added that there might be a misinterpretation of the reference figures on the recent survey measurement on the track oval or that the World Athletics Manual might not be used as the basis for the recent surveys.

Not true

Dela Peña, for his part, told SunStar Cebu that he was upset with the news regarding the line markings in the CCSC’s track oval falling short of the 400-meter standard loop, saying this was not true.

He said he has been working on track ovals and marking lines for over 14 years and has worked on international track ovals, such as those located in Saudi Arabia.

In the Philippines, he has marked the lining of the track oval at Bayawan City in Negros Oriental, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, and Carcar City, Cebu.

These track ovals, including the line markings, were certified and conformed to the World Athletics Manual, and this is the first time he only faced problems in the track oval in Cebu City.

He recalled that it was Adolf Aguilar, chair of the National Steering Committee of the Palaro, who contacted him to do the marking of the newly rehabilitated CCSC oval.

However, he clarified that he has no contract with either the Department of Education or Palaro, but he received payment from SBD Builders.

Dela Peña added that he started working at the CCSC on June 17 and finished the job on June 27, as he emphasized that he has constant communication and consultation with Obiena as the technical consultant of the Palaro.

Based on the manual, he started marking the solid white line of 36.50 meters from the curb on the inside edge of the track at the semi-circle portion, which will then give the inner lane one a total length of 400 meters and the succeeding lane must have a width of 1.22 meters.

He said, “So it means kung mistake ang manual nga ginasundan namo, it means yung mga track oval sa Olympics is mistake then?”

He told SunStar Cebu that he is willing to defend to the Cebu City Government his measurement if ever he will be summoned.

On Sunday, July 14, the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval was resurveyed by Mendel Surveying Solutions Co., tapped by both the Cebu City Government and the Palaro board.

In a press conference on Tuesday, John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, confirmed that the line markings of the rubberized track oval fell short by 0.88 meters, according to the latest survey.

Meanwhile, the defects in the newly renovated rubberized track oval will be repaired anew before it is open to the public, said Doherty, adding that they are awaiting the go-signal from the Cebu City Government to conduct the repairs.

However, he reiterated that under their contract, their scope of work only covers the removal of the old rubber and asphalt and the installation of new asphalt and new rubber for the Palaro.

Protection

Doherty said that the project has faced challenges from the beginning, when the contract was signed in October 2023, but the notice to proceed was only issued in January 2024.

Moreover, Doherty said he wants to install a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) overlooking the track oval to monitor the activities inside the CCSC, as they still have a year of warranty on the newly renovated track oval.

This is to protect the integrity of the rubber of the track oval, he added.

Doherty said that the defects discovered at the track oval were the result of negligence on the part of the organizers and workers during the stage preparation for the opening ceremony.

When the project was turned over to the Cebu City Government, he reminded the City that vehicles and heavy equipment must always be kept away from the oval.

Following the incident, sheets of plywood were placed on top of the rubber during the stage preparation for the closing ceremony of the Palaro.

Consequences

Based on the latest survey, Education Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas, secretary-general of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, earlier said that some athletic records will not be certified, including record-breaking results of games and events above 200 meters.

However, he assured that the student-athletes would receive their incentives, including medals for podium finishers. / EHP