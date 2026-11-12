Contractor settles liabilities over extraction, disposal violations

A CONTRACTOR working on the access road to the ongoing New Cebu International Container Port project in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, paid nearly P15 million, mostly in extraction fees, to settle liabilities over unauthorized extraction and disposal of materials before securing a provincial disposal permit in September.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) head Rodel Bontuyan identified the contractor as HJ Shipbuilding and Construction Co. Ltd., which was awarded the road construction contract for the port project.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, Bontuyan said the company paid penalties and extraction fees and completed the requirements for a special disposal permit issued on Sept. 11.

He could not recall the exact breakdown of the nearly P15 million but said extraction fees accounted for the larger portion, with individual violations carrying penalties of around P10,000 each.

The issue on quarrying in Tayud came up during the Provincial Board’s budget deliberations on Wednesday, Nov. 11, when PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III questioned Penro about the Consolacion activities following letters from the Municipal Government.

Activities stopped

Bontuyan said the Province received a report of massive quarrying in January 2026 and immediately inspected the area, where a volumetric survey found that more than 200,000 cubic meters of materials had already been extracted.

Although he could not recall the exact inspection date, Bontuyan said the cease and desist order (CDO) was issued and served immediately, with the contractor stopping the covered extraction and disposal activities around January and resuming them only in September.

Bontuyan clarified that the order covered the extraction and disposal of materials for reclamation, rather than the entire port development or the separately contracted road project.

Separate authorizations

The New Cebu International Container Port is a Department of Transportation project involving a 20-meter-wide access road from the main road in Tayud toward the port and a reclamation area intended for the facility.

Aside from its road construction contract, HJ Shipbuilding reportedly entered into separate agreements with private property owners for site development in adjacent areas.

Bontuyan said the contractor had a local government-issued site development permit and an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, but these did not authorize the disposal of extracted materials for reclamation.

“They opened the road because they had a contract to do so and a permit from the local government. However, the materials they extracted during road construction were used for the reclamation,” he said.

The contractor’s original ECC covered 14,000 metric tons of materials for site development, according to Bontuyan.

He said a provincial ordinance required separate authorization for disposal and allowed gratuitous permits for government entities directly administering projects without private contractors.

Bontuyan said the contractor did not qualify for a gratuitous permit because a private company undertook the site development activities, although the specific ordinance provision had not been identified as of press time.

Case settlement

Following the inspection and survey, the Penro legal office investigated the contractor and filed an administrative case over violations that included extraction and disposal without the required permits and hauling without delivery receipts.

Bontuyan said geodetic engineers measured the volume of extracted materials to help determine the company’s liabilities.

He said the contractor cooperated and settled its liabilities by paying penalties and extraction fees.

“The violations were remedied through payment of the penalties and extraction fees. After the settlement, the permit was issued,” he said.

Bontuyan said the administrative case was considered settled after the contractor paid its liabilities and completed the requirements.

Permit coverage

According to Bontuyan, the contractor reported securing an amended ECC in March 2026 covering approximately 500,000 cubic meters of materials.

Penro issued the special disposal permit on Sept. 11, allowing the disposal of more than 500,000 cubic meters, with Bontuyan explaining that the provincial permit authorized disposal while the amended ECC covered the allowable volume.

The exact authorized volumes and whether they included the more than 200,000 cubic meters previously extracted remained unclear as of press time, while the original ECC’s limit in metric tons could not be directly compared with the later figures in cubic meters.

Bontuyan said the CDO was “effectively lifted” upon issuance of the September permit, although it was not clear whether Penro had issued a separate written order lifting it.

He said the Provincial Government issues delivery receipts only after payment, with the documents authorizing the transport of materials from the extraction site to the disposal area.

The contractor’s response to the violations and information from DOTr on whether the stoppage affected the port’s construction schedule were not available as of press time. / CDF