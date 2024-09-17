Contractor still to purchase materials for track oval repair

REPAIRS to the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which were supposed to start immediately after the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held in August, remain stalled as the contractor has yet to purchase the necessary materials.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on September 16, 2024, that he could not provide a start date for the repairs after inspecting the site with the management board head and contractor.

Garcia said the contractor needs one to two weeks to lay the granules and rubber, and an additional two weeks for the curing.

Garcia, however, assured the public that the track oval will remain open, except for the grandstand side, which will be cordoned off to restrict public access.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor handling the CCSC rehabilitation, said that what they need is a good weather condition to start the repair in the next two to four weeks.

Doherty said the repair will be quick since it involves only a small portion of the track, approximately 300-400 square meters. However, he added that he will also be repairing 600 square meters on the grandstand side.

Doherty attributed the damage to equipment used for mobilization across the track.

“Ang atong rubber is only for sports track; it’s not meant for anything else but sports,” he said.

He added that cultural activities should be held at a dedicated cultural center, adding that they could not do anything but to fix the oval track.

“Everyone has to do good to the city, so we have to fix that as soon as possible,” he said.

Doherty also dismissed concerns about rain affecting the track, saying that the rubber used is suitable for all weather conditions.

He said that damage was evident before the Palarong Pambansa 2024, following the construction of a stage during the previous repair phase.

He explained that rubber takes between seven to 28 days to cure, unlike cement.

He also clarified that, as the contractor and not a member of the sports commission, he is not responsible for the track markings, which were completed by a certified lineman.

“I don’t know if his answers satisfied, but I don’t have the knowledge to speak on behalf of him because that guy is a separate individual,” he said. (JPS)