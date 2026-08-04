Contractor, truck driver face probe over attempted illegal waste disposal in Talisay

A CONTRACTOR and a truck driver are under investigation following an unauthorized attempt to dump garbage in Talisay City in southern Cebu, prompting Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. to warn that everyone involved will face legal action.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, when people aboard a wing van carrying garbage believed to have come from a resort in Mandaue City allegedly attempted to dump the waste in Sitio Tabok Sapa, Barangay Jaclupan.

Jaclupan officials reported the vehicle to the City Traffic Operations and Development Authority, which alerted the office of Gullas.

An initial investigation showed that contractor Jovanny Coyoca allegedly engaged a man identified only as “Bimbo” to handle the waste disposal. Authorities said Bimbo subsequently hired Jerome Rivera to drive the wing van.

Investigators also identified a Jaclupan resident known as Niko, who allegedly coordinated with Coyoca to locate another dumping site after the truck failed to unload in Jaclupan.

Suspects in custody

Rivera and Coyoca remain in the custody of the Talisay City Government, while city legal officers determine the appropriate charges.

“We will file the appropriate criminal, civil and administrative cases against every individual and establishment found responsible for this illegal dumping,” Gullas said.

“There will be no exemptions, no special treatment, and no exceptions. The law applies equally to everyone,” he added.

Gullas said the City will continue to reinforce its waste management program by ensuring regular collection and proper disposal at authorized facilities to protect public health and prevent environmental hazards. / ANV