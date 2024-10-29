Contractor vows to fix sports center’s rubberized track oval by December

FACING an ultimatum, the contractor for the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has pledged to commence repairs by the first week of November.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, that the rubber materials required for the repairs are already on their way.

“The arrival of the rubber materials is on schedule,” he said.

Doherty pledged to finish the repairs by December, weather permitting.

“We will do our best to finish the repair quickly without compromising quality,” he said.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia issued the ultimatum on Monday, Oct. 28, specifying that the contractor must begin repairs by the first week of November or face termination of its contract.

If the contract is terminated, the City Government will not pay the contractor the P52-million project cost and a rebidding process will follow to complete the repairs.

The City can cite the contractor’s failure to commence repairs as grounds for contract termination, according to Garcia.

Doubt

In a separate interview on Tuesday, City Councilor Nestor Archival expressed doubts about the contractor’s expertise in rehabilitating the track oval.

He lamented the delays in repairs, which were expected to begin in September.

Archival has also requested documents for profiling and background checks on SBD Builders, including their past projects and accomplishments. He has called on the contractor to address the council’s concerns regarding the track oval on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Initial plans called for the repairs to begin in September, following the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Aug. 25 and 26.

Last Sept. 16, Garcia, along with the contractor and CCSC management, conducted an inspection of the track. At that time, Doherty told the mayor that they had yet to acquire the necessary materials.

The contractor is expected to repair around 300-400 square meters, in addition to 600 square meters on the grandstand side. The curing process for the rubber may take between seven and 28 days.

Damage to portions of the track was first noted before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

CCSC was closed in May 2023 to give way to renovations for the Palarong Pambsansa.

During the Palarong Pambansa last July, several issues emerged, including incorrect line markings on the track oval that led to nullification of some records set during the event. / EHP