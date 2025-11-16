Contractors targeted over flood fatalities

THE recent, deadly flooding across Cebu didn’t just expose the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather; it brought a massive P149-million question to the surface: Why were long-established, expert-validated flood control plans seemingly ignored by the very agencies tasked with protecting the public?

The events at a glance

A series of torrential rains led to catastrophic flooding in Cebu, resulting in multiple resident deaths and the destruction of homes and property. In response, Special Adviser and Investigator Rodolfo Azurin Jr. of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) conducted an inspection on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Azurin stated that the severity of the disaster may have been worsened by contractors’ failure to adhere to the government’s official river basin master plan.

The big picture context

Cebu’s tragedy is not merely a local weather event; it highlights a persistent national issue of project misalignment and accountability in public works. The Philippines, a country regularly battered by typhoons and tropical storms, relies on critical infrastructure projects to mitigate flood damage. When billions of pesos are allocated to these projects, their failure suggests a breakdown in the system, threatening public safety and eroding trust in governmental oversight.

The problem, according to Azurin, is the glaring omission of a unified strategy. He cited a river basin master plan — prepared as early as 2017 with the involvement of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) — that identified 18 river basins where coordinated interventions could have significantly reduced the water’s force and prevented the massive overflow. The existence of this comprehensive, expert-validated “mother plan” while projects on the ground show inconsistencies points to a systemic failure of execution.

Why the oversight matters

The stakes are measured in human lives and millions of pesos. When flood control projects are substandard or misaligned:

Lives are lost: Azurin emphasized, “Hindi pwedeng hindi madaliin ang repair… dahil it already caused so many lives.”

Taxpayer money is wasted: Inconsistent designs and ignored plans mean money is spent on ineffective or counterproductive projects.

The burden falls on contractors: Many damaged structures are reportedly insured, but contractors may be forced to shoulder repair costs if the damage is proven to stem from defective work rather than a pure “act of nature.” Azurin specifically named a P149-million project in the Liloan–Compostela area, implemented by Alpha and Omega in joint venture with the Discaya group, as one that needs immediate repair determination.

Voices and perspectives on accountability

The core of the issue is where the responsibility lies for implementing the master plan.

The Investigator’s View: Azurin placed the immediate responsibility for the inconsistencies at the regional level, stating, “Merong mother plan pero hindi sinusunod sa baba… As far as dito is concerned, DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) 7 is supposed to be responsible and accountable.” He also noted that local leaders should have been briefed on the master plan, as “They are the authority… kung na-explain iyan sa local leaders maaaring sinunod.”

The Technical View: Azurin noted that DPWH Undersecretary for Regional Operations in Luzon Arthur Bisnar also observed inconsistencies in designs despite the existence of a unified plan, suggesting a technical disconnect between the plan’s creation and its field application.

The ICI’s goal is to not only file criminal cases but also to recover losses, with Azurin seeking “support para magkalap pa po tayo ng mga ebidensya… at mabigyan natin ng hustisya ang lahat.”

How the master plan was supposed to work

The Jica-assisted master plan was designed to ensure that flood control measures — such as embankments, widening, or dredging — were strategically aligned across the entire river basin. This alignment is crucial because water flow mitigation in one area must not unintentionally worsen flooding downstream. Azurin believes that “Kung ina-align nila ang mga projects… na-mitigate sana ang lakas ng flow ng tubig.”

Why the projects are under scrutiny

The ICI’s team, including engineers from Manila, will remain in Cebu to assess project quality beyond the design inconsistencies. This technical review will check whether the finished projects met required construction standards, including concrete strength and steel grade. The probe is focusing on the 15 top contractors identified by the President, though all reported damaged sites will be reviewed.

Where the investigation is taking place

The ICI has so far inspected eight specific project sites: two in Mandaue, one in Compostela, two in Liloan, two in Talisay and one in Cebu City.

What comes next

The investigation will proceed with the gathering of evidence to build cases against those responsible for the misaligned or substandard work. The immediate focus is on ensuring the contractors responsible for the damaged P149-million Liloan-Compostela project determine who will carry out the necessary, rapid repairs. The broader debate will likely revolve around the oversight process: specifically, how the DPWH will ensure that the expert-validated master plans are non-negotiable mandates for all future flood control projects, thereby preventing another catastrophe rooted in structural disregard. / CDF