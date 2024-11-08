Controversial docu-film ‘Lost Sabungeros’ premieres in QCinema International Film Festival

AFTER its controversial cancellation at the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, the wait is finally over as GMA Public Affairs’ first-ever investigative documentary film, “Lost Sabungeros,” is set to have its international premiere at the QCinema International Film Festival on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Directed by Bryan Brazil, “Lost Sabungeros” aims to investigate the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros who have been abducted in various incidents since 2022.

Last August, the screenings of Lost Sabungeros were canceled due to “security concerns.” This drew more questions and concerns from the public, resulting in a strong clamor to watch the documentary.

The Directors’ Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI) issued a statement in support of creative freedom and safety, expressing that the unfortunate cancellation of the film is a “stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who dare to challenge the entrenched through their art.”

Now, Lost Sabungeros has found a new platform to show the story of these individuals through the QCinema International Film Festival.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut down all cockfighting arenas in the Philippines, the century-old gambling bloodsport moved online and grew into a money-making machine overnight. But things took a shocking turn when more than 30 men disappeared without a trace.

Lost Sabungeros documents some of the lives of people whose world has been turned upside down because of the bloodsport. It will have its premiere at 8:35 p.m. at Cinema 16, Gateway Cineplex 18 in Quezon City. This will be followed by a talk back session moderated by Kara David, during which the directors, producers and relatives of the missing sabungeros will be interviewed.

The film will have additional screenings on Nov. 10, 5:15 p.m. at Cinema 16 and on Nov. 12, 1:45 p.m. at Cinema 15 of the Gateway Cineplex 18. / PR