Converge blocks nearly 12B entry attempts to illegal sites

A WHOOPING 12 billion access attempts to illicit and harmful web addresses have been restricted by fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. at the end of 2023.

For 2023 alone, Converge blocked a staggering 9.8 billion requests to be connected to illegal sites.

This reflects a more than 400-percent spike from the nearly 1.9 billion requests blocked by the company during the previous year.

Based on the company’s statistics last year, access attempts to malicious sites peaked in the third quarter, with almost 4.5 billion requests.

Moreover, around 198,000 uniform resource locators and domains have been added to the company’s growing network of restricted addresses associated with illegal activities.

The majority of these sites contain harmful materials related to child sexual abuse and online exploitation of children, as part of the company’s partnership with the international organization Internet Watch Foundation.

Other illicit activities that have been prevented through the company’s filtering system include phishing and illegal financial transactions, online gambling, and voyeurism, among others.

To date, Converge has already blacklisted over 530,000 newly enrolled sites, thus browsing these websites, pages and resources is prohibited when connected through the Converge network.