Converge extends free speed boost

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. extending its free speed boost to its existing customers up to June 30, 2024.

Subscribers to the company’s affordable and unlimited bandwidth FiberX and Gamechanger plans can enjoy up to 200 megabits per second of boosted speed while keeping the same monthly recurring fee.

The free speed upgrade is effective nationwide where Converge is available and does not require additional eligibility criteria, cost, or sign-up.

New subscribers are automatically signed up for the boosted speeds, depending on their chosen plan. / PR