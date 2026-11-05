Converge eyes final 4 slot

CONVERGE is one win away from history.

After blowing a huge lead in a painful 120-124 loss in Game 1, the FiberXers have put that collapse behind them and roared back with authority to seize a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal series against Rain or Shine.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Converge gets its first opportunity to achieve what has eluded the franchise since its entry into the league – a first-ever semifinal appearance.

The FiberXers have made a habit of reaching the quarterfinals, but the Final 4 has remained out of reach.

Last season alone, they were eliminated three times in the quarterfinals – by San Miguel Beer in the Governors’ Cup, Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup and Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Cup.

This time, however, it feels different.

Converge bounced back with back-to-back statement wins – 130-125 in Game 2 and a dominant 105-89 rout in Game 3 – to flip the series and take control of the momentum.

On paper, coach Delta Pineda has the tools to finish the job.

The FiberXers hold a clear edge in the frontcourt with Justin Arana, Justine Baltazar, veteran Calvin Abueva, Larry Muyang and Jonnel Policarpio providing size, muscle and versatility against the Elasto Painters’ big men.

Their backcourt is just as dangerous and can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Mikey Williams, Alec Stockton, Juan Gomez de Liaño, John Lloyd Clemente and Archie Concepcion are all peaking at the right time, giving Converge multiple shot creators and perimeter threats.

Import Cameron Clark has also been steady as the anchor on both ends.

A win Friday would not only end years of quarterfinal frustration but also set up a mouthwatering semifinal showdown with NLEX.

Rain or Shine, however, remains a dangerous opponent and has proven it can rally from behind.

But with two chances to close out the series, Converge heads into Game 4 with renewed confidence and a historic breakthrough within reach. / PBA.PH