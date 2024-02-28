Converge FiberX launches Boost mode, receives award as the fastest internet in the Philippines

It is a known fact that Filipinos are the most active online people in the world. Generally, the internet is so intertwined with our work and our personal life that having access to the internet is widely considered as a right and not a privilege.

Cebuanos are no strangers to fast and reliable internet providers and that is largely possible with the presence of Converge FiberX’s budget-friendly internet services. The telecommunications service provider recently had a clean sweep of awards at the Ookla® Speedtest awards, officially recognized as the fastest internet provider in the Philippines due to its fiber technology. In gratitude to over two million subscribers, Converge FiberX formally unveiled its Boost mode plans in which it offers a Mbps increase by as much as 600 Mbps to all its existing customers.