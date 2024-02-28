Converge FiberX launches Boost mode, receives award as the fastest internet in the Philippines

It is a known fact that Filipinos are the most active online people in the world. Generally, the internet is so intertwined with our work and our personal life that having access to the internet is widely considered as a right and not a privilege.
Cebuanos are no strangers to fast and reliable internet providers and that is largely possible with the presence of Converge FiberX’s budget-friendly internet services. The telecommunications service provider recently had a clean sweep of awards at the Ookla® Speedtest awards, officially recognized as the fastest internet provider in the Philippines due to its fiber technology. In gratitude to over two million subscribers, Converge FiberX formally unveiled its Boost mode plans in which it offers a Mbps increase by as much as 600 Mbps to all its existing customers.
This was all done in celebratory fashion in which the company held a lighting ceremony across various areas of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, illuminating the areas in dazzling purple. In Cebu, the event was held at Fort San Pedro on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. This was simultaneously done in a telecast alongside Plaza Anghel in Angeles City and Damosa IT Park in Davao City, showcasing Converge’s remarkable and signature fiber technology.
Its commitment to providing the Filipino people with fast internet services is evident in its boosting plans, offering affordable yet fast internet speed and reliable connectivity for Filipinos. The company’s flagship FiberX 1500 plan now has 300 Mbps, an upgrade from the previous 200 Mbps. Converge previously upgraded the plan in June 2022 from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, and again in November 2022 from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.
The Converge FiberX plans such as its FiberX Plan 2000, FiberX Plan 2400, and FiberX plan 3500, are given 500 Mbps, 700 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed increases respectively. Subscribers who work in remote settings receive a speed boost of up to 1 Gbps, giving them a two-time increase of its subscribed bandwidth from 7 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. for the Day Plan and from 7 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. for the Night Plan.
Game-changer subscribers are not left out of the equation as they’re also given a major speed boost of at least 500 Mbps up to 1 Gbps, offering an ultra-high-speed, high prioritization, low latency, and low jitter gaming experience.
Until March 31, 2024, the nationwide and automatic speed increase offers are in full force, giving subscribers a more enhanced internet surfing experience without the extra cost. Residential subscribers ranging from FiberX Plan 1500 to 7000 are eligible for the speed boost.
Internet accessibility has increasingly become a necessity for Filipinos everywhere. Converge’s unwavering commitment in meeting the needs of the Filipino people in a rapidly digital world allows Cebuanos to advance further with the rest of the world.
With its mission to extend connectivity to rural areas in the Philippines, the telecommunications provider offers an outstretched hand to Filipinos who are in need of a seamless and reliable internet access.