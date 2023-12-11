CONVERGE ICT, BlastTV tie up to give away trips to Singapore

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc., a fiber broadband provider, and BlastTV, a streaming TV service by Tap Digital Media Ventures, have launched a giveaway collaboration — a chance for two Converge subscribers to win an all-expenses-paid trip for three to Universal Studios Singapore.

This giveaway follows the BlastTV and Studio Universal agreement announced last September.

A first in Southeast Asia and the Philippines, Studio Universal is only accessible via BlastTV.

Offered as a complementary value-added service to its customers under its “Watch Now, Pay Zero” initiative, Converge is solidifying its commitment to elevating Filipinos’ entertainment experience through BlastTV.

Winners will get roundtrip tickets, two-night hotel accommodation, and pocket money.

The promotion is open from Dec. 2-31, 2023, with winners determined through a raffle draw and announced on Jan. 12, 2024. / PR