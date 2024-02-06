Converge ICT cements lead in Netflix ISP speed index in 2023

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. capped 2023 atop the Netflix Speed Index, solidifying its position as the best connectivity for high-quality and seamless video streaming.

According to the monthly measure produced by Netflix - a recording of which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience - Converge ranked No. 1 with a speed of three Mbps in December 2023, together with a local service provider.

For the whole year, Converge clocked in at an average speed of 3.25 Mbps, much higher than the national average of 2.8 Mbps and far superior to the other major internet service providers.

Converge occupied the top rank of the Netflix Speed Index Leaderboard for 11 months in 2023.