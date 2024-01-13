Converge ICT Solutions, Dito Telecommunity sign Master Facilities Provisioning DEAL to share assets

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. and Dito Telecommunity Corp., a subsidiary of Dito CME Holdings Corp., announced the signing of a landmark Master Facilities Provisioning Agreement (MFPA) that will allow the two companies to share select terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cable assets, under terms and conditions to be mutually agreed upon by Converge and Dito Telecommunity.

This resource exchange arrangement will strengthen the network of both operators as it translates to expanded coverage and increased redundancy.

At the same time, it will create savings from increased operational efficiencies and reduced capital expenditure requirements.

This partnership aims to achieve lower downtime, faster throughput, and more reliable connectivity leading to a further enhancement of the user experience of Converge and Dito Telecommunity customers.

For purposes of implementing the MFPA, separate facilities agreements will have to be agreed upon by Converge and Dito Telecommunity, specifying, among others, the location (routes), service restorations and first-line maintenance of the covered facilities for each other’s usage.