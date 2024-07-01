Converge keeps pledge to UN Global impact

FIBER broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. reaffirms its pledge to observe responsible business practice, submitting its Communication on Progress (CoP) for 2023 to the United Nations (UN) on strides made in the areas of human rights labor, environment and anti-corruption, as enshrined in the UN Global Compact. In the area of labor, Converge champions workforce welfare by offering various benefits, engagement programs, and talent development to build leaders within its ranks. In pursuit of its anti-corruption agenda, Converge employs various measures, including business integrity policies, transparency promotion and technology utilization to effectively manage corruption risks. The revised Anti-Bribery/ Anti-Corruption Policy incorporates standards from the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Philippine anti-corruption laws. In the environment domain, Converge continues to intensify its renewable efforts by seeking opportunities to enhance energy efficiency and maximize the use of renewable energy. Over 17,000 companies in more than 160 countries are committed to showing progress in the areas covered by the Ten Principles. / PR