Converge launches Cyber Resiliency Bundle for enterprises

CONVERGE Global Business, the corporate arm of Converge ICT Solutions Inc., has introduced the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, a package combining high-speed connectivity, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology and turnkey support to help enterprises address cybersecurity threats and performance demands.

The bundle includes dedicated internet or fiber broadband, SD-WAN features such as VPN tunneling, intrusion prevention and advanced malware protection, and end-to-end management from design to implementation.

Converge Chief Technology officer Paulo Martin Santos said the solution aims to ensure business continuity, reduce downtime and simplify network management.

The package targets industries such as finance, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, where resilience and security are critical. / KOC