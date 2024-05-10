Converge, Naver to offer more cloud solutions in Philippine market

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. has inked a partnership with South Korea’s Naver Cloud Corp. to jointly explore opportunities aimed at serving the expanding cloud market in the Philippines.

Through the cooperative venture, both companies will collaborate to discuss and establish potential partnerships, leveraging Naver Cloud’s expertise to deliver innovative cloud solutions for the specific needs of Filipino customers.

Yuwon Kim, chief executive officer of Naver Cloud said, “The Philippines is a high potential market for cloud and digital transformation business growth, and with the signing of the memorandum of understanding, we expect to contribute to the digital transformation of the Philippines.” He added, “they will collaborate with Converge based on our capability in smart city technologies and localized sovereign artificial intelligence, sovereign cloud implementation to secure data sovereignty.”

Converge also plans to promote all-round cooperation for the digital transformation projects in the Philippines by utilizing Naver Cloud’s innovative technology capabilities related to smart cities and business capabilities such as Large Language Model, Sovereign Cloud, Works (business-to-business communication tool), and Whale (browser-based web service integration platform).

Naver Cloud is a part of Naver’s affiliates, which is the largest internet company in Korea, and one of the world’s top tech companies. / KOC